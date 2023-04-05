Police need public’s help to find man using counterfeit bills in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department need the public’s help to find a man who has been using counterfeit bills.

According to police, within the past three months, a business on Hendersonville Road reported receiving more than a dozen counterfeit $100 bills.

Officers said the man was captured by surveillance, and has now been identified as 32-year-old Reece Coy Johnson. They have also charged him with obtaining property by false pretense.

Police said Johnson is six-feet-one inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and tattoos. His tattoos includes a woman’s face on his left forearm, a fishhook on his left hand and tree on the center of his back.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts or have any information, contact police with an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or call police at 828-252-1110.

