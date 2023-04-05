Spartanburg Co. Veterans' Affairs Office annihilating ‘barriers to service’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Department of Veterans Affairs is dealing with the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history. The PACT Act is the latest law ensuring proper care is given to veterans exposed to burn pits, agent orange and other toxic substances. At the same time, local VA offices are grappling with their own health care priorities from claims to immediate services. And there’s new effort in Spartanburg County annihilating barriers to service.

Training for an infantryman is mandatory. It tests a team’s ability to shoot, move and communicate when the enemy strikes.

“It’s a multifaceted issue,” said Brent Cobb, Spartanburg Co. Veterans’ Affairs director. “It’s not just a one-size-fits-all kind of approach.”

Cobb spent the bulk of 22 years in infantry, before going into recruiting and retention. A Soldier who worked in positions where commitment is critical.

“It’s not about you, it’s about the person you leave behind,” he said.

Effective March 2022, he assumed the position as Veterans Affairs director. And saw both barriers to access and a staggering number of veterans who had never enrolled in the VA system before.

“A lot. And a lot of them don’t even use the clinics because they don’t file claims,” he said.

Attitudes also vary by generation. Vietnam veterans according to Cobb are the most reluctant and hardened about seeking care.

“They’re like, ‘We didn’t get the proper treatment, they’re not going to take care of us. They didn’t take care of us when we came home,’” he said.

And that’s why his office has not only extended their office hours, but they’ve also created critical care and homeless engagement teams to meet veterans where they are, at home and in the street.

“It’s not just a presumptive condition associated with a chemical or burn pit exposure it could be anything from a bad airborne landing and the veteran has knee issues now, or it could be a veteran fell out of the back of a deuce and a half – so it can be multiple conditions, it’s not just related to a presumptive,” he said. “As long as it was an injury that occurred during active service.”

“(We encourage them to) start here, and then we can head you in the right direction,” added Robert Hall, Spartanburg Co. Veterans’ Affairs deputy director.

The office files roughly over 20 veterans’ claims a day, but Cobb worries in a state where one in 10 people is a veteran, the number of claims is below what it should be. Which is why there’s now a call to action to all veterans with an emphasis on veterans who served in the Vietnam and Gulf wars.”

“If we do not help you get a claim established for service-connected disability you cannot receive the medical care you need,” Cobb said.

Veterans are encouraged to call (864) 596-2553 to make an appointment at the office, or to have service brought to you. Benefits are also transferable.

“Yes, the benefit would be transferrable based on a service-connected disability death,” he said.

Benefits earned, and a team working hard to find the benefactors.

“Somebody has a disability, whether it’s hearing loss or Tinnitus – that simple disability can get you treatment through the VA,” he said.

