Summerlike for now, First Alert Friday & Saturday thanks to chilly rain

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Summerlike weather continues through Thursday, but now two First Alert Weather Days lie ahead.

First Alert Headlines

Sun, clouds & summerlike temps today and Thursday

Isolated storms return Thursday afternoon

First Alert Weather Days Friday & Saturday for widespread rain and colder temps

Low clouds and patchy fog from this morning will break up in favor of a mix of sun and clouds. With that will come another round of summerlike temperatures, as afternoon highs climb into the low and mid 80s. Get outside for a walk, or fire up the grill for dinner this evening, and soak it up before the big cooldown and wet weather coming this weekend.

Afternoon Forecast, Wednesday (WHNS)

Clouds will return again tonight, with patchy fog settling back in as well. Be prepared for poor visibility again on the morning commute, with tonight’s lows remaining mild and muggy in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday will mostly be another repeat, with morning clouds and fog giving way to sun by afternoon. The difference will come from an approaching cold front, adding some instability to the atmosphere. This could set off a few isolated showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening, with a few heavy downpours possible. Highs will top the 80s one more time, then we plummet down the temperature roller coaster.

First Alert Weather Day Headlines (WHNS)

We have added a second First Alert Weather Day for Friday, joining Saturday thanks to widespread rain that will be settling in across the region. Rain will develop south of I-85 by mid-morning Friday as the cold front begins to stall out across the Southeast. From there, the rain will become increasingly heavy and widespread throughout the day, making trouble for anyone heading to Good Friday services or beginning travel for Easter Weekend or Passover. Be ready for a slow-go on the roads, and make sure to have your umbrella ready to go! Dress for cooler temperatures too, as Friday’s highs will only manage the low and mid 60s.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Friday (WHNS)

Rain will be lighter on Saturday, but is still expected to persist on and off throughout the day. Easter egg hunts or other outdoor weekend plans will want to move inside, because we’ll also be dealing with even chillier temperatures. Highs Saturday will only reach the low to mid 50s, making for a cold, raw days to go with the wet weather. Rain will end Saturday night, with 2-day totals winding up anywhere from 1″-3″, with locally higher amounts up to 4″ possible across the Upstate.

Futuretrack Rainfall, ending 8:00 AM Monday (WHNS)

The weekend will not be a complete loss, though! Things get back on the mend for Easter Sunday, with a small chance for a leftover morning shower followed up by returning sunshine. Temperatures will remain well below average in the low to mid 60s, but the drier conditions and sun will make for a welcome change on the holiday. Warming will continue back toward the upper 60s and 70 on Monday and Tuesday.

7-Day Temperature Trend, Upstate (WHNS)

