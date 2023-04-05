Sushi Burger, tea house coming to downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two new restaurants are bringing more Asian flavor to downtown Greenville.

Chef 21 announced the opening of a tea house and Sushi Burger & Korean BBQ location at 500 East McBee Ave.

Sushi Burger & Korean BBQ will serve up sushi, sukiyaki pots and a 10-course omakase, or chef-selected, tasting menu. The restaurant’s soft opening is on Thursday followed by a grand opening on Apr. 14. Chef 21 also has a Sushi Burger restaurant on Fairview Road in Simpsonville.

Next door to the new downtown Greenville restaurant, they are opening Chef 21 Tea Republic. The tea house will serve up boba tea, herbal teal, wine, coffee, and shaved ice. The soft opening for Tea Republic is Apr. 12 with a grand opening on Apr. 19.

