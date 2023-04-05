TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes Highway 296, traffic rerouted in Greenville Co.

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a crash has shut down Highway 296 (Reidville Road) on the bridge of the Enoree River in Greenville County Wednesday evening.

Troopers said crews are working to repair the bridge railing and inspect the roadway surface once the box truck has been removed.

Officials expect the road to remain closed for about three hours. Until the road is repaired, traffic is being rerouted to the following areas:

A detour route from the Spartanburg side of the Enoree River Bridge is listed below:

  • Roads are shut down at Reidville Road and Brockman McClimon Road. Drivers wanting to head to Greenville will turn left on Brockman McClimon Road then continue straight to Highway 146.

A detour route from the Greenville side of the Enoree River Bridge is listed below:

  • Roads are shut down at Highway 296 (South Bennetts Bridge Road) and Anderson Ridge Road. Drivers wanting to travel to Spartanburg will turn right onto Anderson Ridge Road and continue to Highway 146 (Woodruff Road) then turn left towards Spartanburg.

