Upstate golf fans enjoy trip to The Masters

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Masters week is in full swing at Augusta National with the players busy on the course for their practice rounds ahead of the competition on Thursday. Sports Director Beth Hoole is in Augusta this week and caught up with fans from the Upstate that made the trip.

Around 50,000 people take to the course at Augusta for a practice round and that included a great showing from the Upstate and the Midlands.

Some like Douglas Alberts have made the trip a few times.

“It’s probably the most amazing sporting event in the world,” said Alberts.

While others like the Lewis brothers have tried for years.

“This is my second time out here. I came out here last year with my brother on a whim,” said Connor Lewis.

“It was completely different being on a tournament day than a practice round,” said his brother Jack Lewis. “Being on a practice round is a little bit more relaxed.”

Still others like Carrie Norell and her husband lucked out with some really good friends.

“They called us up about 72 hours ago and said, ‘Hey! Would you like to come?’ We said, ‘of course! We’d love to,” said Norell. “So we called out of work. We got here. We figured out something for the kids and here we are. We’ve loved it. It’s been wonderful.”

With history down every fairway, there was a common goal for most at Augusta.

“Visit every hole that you can and definitely go to Amen Corner,” said Alberts.

“My goal was to walk the whole course, see the whole course,” echoed Connor Lewis.

“We walked the whole course,” said Norell. “Saw all of our favorite players and sat for a little bit too. So I think we, I feel like when we leave we checked the box to have enjoyed the whole trip.”

Along with a chance to remember the trip with anything and everything they could get their hands on from the Golf Shop.

“So we thought we would have a comma and we did not have a comma so we are proud of ourselves for not having a comma,” laughed Norell.

“Let’s just say I’m walking a little lighter,” said Connor Lewis. “The wallet is a little lighter.”

“Everyone was happy as the gift shop,” added Jack Lewis. “The girlfriend is happy. The family is happy.”

Those receipts are a fleeting moment compared to the memories they know they’ll cherish.

“I waited for 29 years to come,” said Connor Lewis.

“Being able to come to Augusta is second to none,” said Jack Lewis.

“It’s just really special to see like basically the whole world come here to enjoy these next four days and to know it’s in our backyard kind of feels really special,” said Norell.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.