Upstate representative opposes bill to redistrict Spartanburg School District 7

Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One Upstate representative opposed a bill the South Carolina House of Representatives passed on second reading that would redesignate the election districts of the Board of Trustees in School District 7 on Wednesday.

Rep. Rosalyn Henderson-Myers does not believe it will provide opportunity for the school board to reflect the community it represents.

“The Spartanburg delegation is not giving an equal opportunity to candidates for school board,” Henderson-Myers said. “In School District 7, nearly 60% of students are minorities. The elected leadership of the school board should reflect the community it serves, which can only be done by drawing district lines that empower voters to elect the candidates of their choice. I am concerned that the map passed today fails to do this and tramples on the democratic value of ‘one person, one vote’ by diluting the voting power of residents on the South Side of Spartanburg.”

The bill passed the second reading, and will likely pass the third reading on Thursday.

