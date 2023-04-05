Upstate woman says her prayers were answered when a church member decided to donate her kidney

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 1,600 people in South Carolina are waiting for a lifesaving transplant, according to We Are Sharing Hope SC. For one of those patients, her prayers for a kidney were answered at church.

From their nails to the matching scripture on their bracelets Catherine Davis and Wendy Roach share a special bond.

“Neither of us have sisters, but we are sisters to each other now,” kidney donor Wendy Roach said. “It’s such a special bond that God ordained through this whole thing.”

They’ve been friends for 25 years, but what really made their bond unbreakable is when Wendy decided to donate her kidney to Catherine, who was diagnosed with IGA nephropathy.

“It causes blood in your urine and swelling of the legs,” patient Catherine Davis said. “Also, too much protein so it doesn’t clean properly and it puts toxins in your body.”

It’s a disease that hampers the kidney’s ability to filter waste. Catherine had already undergone one kidney transplant, but it failed after two weeks. Without a new kidney Catherine would have to be on dialysis.

“Why would I not help her give her life again,” Wendy Roach said. “It was just something god called me to do and once he called me to do it I’m like I’m on board.”

Wendy says she went through nine months of testing to make sure her kidney was healthy and a match.

“Once they pass that initial laboratory phase, then we bring them in to meet the transplant team,” Prisma Health transplant nephrologist Dr. Carolos Zayas said.

Dr. Zayas says Prisma Health Transplant Center has conducted 44 transplants since opening last year. Most organs come from deceased donors, but outcomes are better from people like Wendy because she is still alive. He says living donors reduce the amount of time from extraction to transplant.

“The average deceased donor kidney lasts eight years,” Dr. Zayas said. “The average living donor kidney could last 20 years. And I have patients that I know who have lasted for 30 years.”

The friends were at Radiant Church, praying when Wendy told Catherine she was a match.

“She knelt down and had her hand on my leg,” Catherine Davis said. “And she just looked at me and she said I’m your match. So it kind of exploded from there. Everybody was celebrating.”

Two days before surgery their congregation held a prayer circle for them.

“A lot of people asked me, are you scared,?” Wendy Roach said. “I said no. There are a lot of things in my life I don’t have peace about right now, but this, I can’t say that. I know god will take care of me and I know this is what I am supposed to do.”

The two women underwent the procedure. It took about three hours and Catherine says she is forever grateful.

“Honestly there is no words that somebody would do that for you,” Catherine said.

April is National Organ Donation Month. Doctors say in addition to kidney transplants, patients are often in need of bone marrow transplants. This is a less invasive procedure that you can also do while still alive. It’s similar to a blood transfusion.

