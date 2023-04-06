East Spartanburg’s Webber Square under major renovation, new eateries opening this summer

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A shopping plaza in Spartanburg is getting a big makeover. Most people know Webber Square on East Main Streer for the popular brunch restaurant—Mon Amie. But developers say there are several new eateries and shops on the way.

On hot afternoons, the East Side Pelican’s Snoball’s stays busy. As for the rest of the Webber Square shopping plaza—

“I would say it’s pretty dull, you know,” said Dre Guyton, a Pelican’s employee.

Webber Square is home to a few businesses and right now, it’s in the process of getting a big facelift.

We’re hoping that we’ll have a family-oriented retail center activated with some new restaurants, some new experiences,” said Josh Tew, the Leasing Broker for the Pintail Company.

Pintail bought the outdated plaza last summer. The plan is to bring the space back to life and rename it “W Square.”

“It’s gonna be improved but I think still affordable and approachable for your local small businesses,” said Tew.

The plan includes an updated facade, interior improvements, parking lot upgrades, patios, and greenspace. Right now it doesn’t look like much, but some of the new businesses will be opening this summer. And there are still more spots to fill. Businesses already confirmed are Miltown Coffee Co., Thai Basil, Burrito Hub, and a taproom.

“I’d like to see some local business, and have more engagement with the youth, as well. I think that’s a really important thing,” said Guyton.

The plaza across the street is also getting a new look thanks to a different developer. It’ll be renamed “Viking Plaza.” With thousands of new homes under construction in the area, Tew says a project like this is necessary.

“There’s a need for that space in the market, specifically on the East side,” he said.

Milltown Coffee Co. will be a specialty coffee shop, owner Mike Okun also owns Burgers & Bakery and The Hidden Bean.

“We’re going to take you on a journey with our coffee, gourmet hot teas, breakfast, mimosas a lot of offerings that you don’t find in Spartanburg’s other coffee shops,” said Okun in a statement.

