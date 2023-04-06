Emotional parents pack bond hearing for daycare worker accused of abuse

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bond court was packed on Thursday night in Anderson County as parents faced the daycare worker who is accused of abusing their children.

Janice Ruinard was arrested after an investigation into abuse at a daycare at First Presbyterian Church in Anderson and charged with 9 counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk of or causing harm. Parents said security footage showed Ruinard hitting, shoving, and throwing children.

Janice Ruinard appears in bond court after being arrested in an investigation into abuse at an Anderson County daycare. (FOX Carolina)

Multiple parents spoke at her bond hearing, visibly emotional while talking about the allegations.

“You exposed him to the darkness I prayed he would never know,” one mother said. “Whatever is coming your way won’t be nearly enough.”

Another mother who spoke to the court said parents left their children in good faith at the church daycare, believing they would be safe.

“Never in a million years did I think my child would be a victim of cruelty under Janice Ruinard,” she said.

Multiple parents speak at bond hearing for Janice Ruinard, who is accused of abusing multiple children at a daycare at First Presbyterian Church in Anderson. (FOX Carolina)

Ruinard’s attorney said she has no previous criminal record and is not a flight risk. Her bond was set at $45,000 and she is not allowed to have contact with the victims.

A second suspect who was the subject of breaking news coverage also appeared before the judge at the same hearing. Theodore Montejo is accused of stealing a patrol car during a pursuit on I-85 Wednesday night.

READ MORE: Deputy injured after patrol car stolen during chase along I-85

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.