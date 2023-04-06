Greenwood police arrest woman who set up armed bank robbery, 2 others

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said three people are being charged after a woman planned a robbery and got caught on Wednesday.

According to the department, officers responded to the First Citizen’s Bank on Main Street South around 11:20 p.m. after a woman called and told dispatchers that she had been robbed. The victim was a manager who was making a night deposit before going home from work.

After investigating, police said they were able to determine that the victim of the robbery had allegedly set up the whole robbery. She was taken into custody.

23-year-old Alancia Goode, 19-year-old Christopher Hackett and 17-year-old Rayquan Chamberlain have all been charged with armed robbery.

This investigation is still being conducted and other charges may be forthcoming.

