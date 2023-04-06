Upstate event company opens new venue at Judson Mill

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate event company just opened its latest venue at Judson Mill in Greenville to host more than 700 guests with “a glittering array of the best entertainment and food the region’s hospitality industry has to offer”.

High Sprits Hospitality said Events at Judson Mill, located at 701 Easley Bridge Road, features more than 8,000 square feet of space, perfect for any kind of event from weddings to benefit galas to corporate parties.

High Spirits Hospitality launches latest brand, Events at Judson Mill (High Spirits Hospitality)

This is the latest venture from High Spirits Hospitality, a woman-owned event and catering business whose brands also include Liquid Catering, Bravo1 Protection, High Spirits Events, The 405, and the management of Topside Pool Club.

“This has been months of hard work by our team, and we are glad to finally be showing off the site to all of the Upstate,” said Tammy Johnson, President and CEO of High Spirits Hospitality.

Events at Judson Mill is part of the $75 million redevelopment project to revitalize the historic Judson textile mill.

“We are excited to welcome Events at Judson Mill,” said Ken Reiter, Belmont Sayre’s president. “Tammy and her team bring extraordinary creativity and an entrepreneurial spirit that infuses their events.”

Events at Judson Mill features three separate spaces: The Annex, The Smokestack, and the South Courtyard.

