LIVE: Multiple suspects who made headlines go through Anderson Co. bond court

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - During a bond hearing on Thursday evening, multiple suspects who have been the subject of breaking news coverage will appear.

The first suspect, Janice Ruinard, is accused of abuse at the daycare at First Presbyterian Church in Anderson. Multiple victims’ parents are expected to speak.

Multiple parents speak at bond hearing for Janice Ruinard, who is accused of abusing multiple children at a daycare at First Presbyterian Church in Anderson.(FOX Carolina)

Parents said security footage showed Ruinard hitting, shoving, and throwing kids.

The second suspect to appear is Theodore Montejo, who is accused of stealing a patrol car during a pursuit on I-85 Wednesday night.

