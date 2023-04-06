LIVE: Multiple suspects who made headlines go through Anderson Co. bond court

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - During a bond hearing on Thursday evening, multiple suspects who have been the subject of breaking news coverage will appear.

The first suspect, Janice Ruinard, is accused of abuse at the daycare at First Presbyterian Church in Anderson. Multiple victims’ parents are expected to speak.

Parents said security footage showed Ruinard hitting, shoving, and throwing kids.

The second suspect to appear is Theodore Montejo, who is accused of stealing a patrol car during a pursuit on I-85 Wednesday night.

