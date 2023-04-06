LIVE: Nikki Haley holds campaign rally in SC

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former Governor Nikki Haley is holding a rally in South Carolina on Thursday as she campaigns for the 2024 presidential election.

Haley will speak at the Grove on Augusta in Gilbert at 6 p.m.

It is her first rally since visiting the southern border and since the indictment of her opponent, former President Donald Trump.

