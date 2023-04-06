Caught on camera: Tranquilized bear falls from tree in Spartanburg

Officials captured a black bear outside First Presbyterian Church near downtown Spartanburg. The bear will be moved to a sanctuary.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department worked to capture a black bear near downtown Spartanburg on Thursday.

The black bear was spotted in a tree in front of First Presbyterian Church on East Main Street around 10:25 a.m. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene and helped tranquilize the bear.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., the darted bear fell from the tree and was moved by officials to a DNR truck. Crews on the scene said he will be relocated to a sanctuary.

East Main Street near Chestnut Street was blocked off during the incident, which attracted a crowd of spectators.

