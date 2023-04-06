One dead following crash involving tractor-trailer in McDowell Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Emergency Services said one person died Wednesday afternoon following a crash along U.S. 221 South.

Officials said the crash happened at around 2:53 p.m. near Mudcut Road and involved a commercial van and tractor-trailer. They added that the highway was shut down for part of the afternoon as they worked to clean up the scene.

According to officials, when EMS paramedics arrived, they pronounced one person dead at the scene and transported another to Mission Hospital in stable condition.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the victim or the crash. We will update this story as we learn more.

