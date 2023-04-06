Ruling out a college because of state politics, policies, or legal situations?

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You’ve heard of ruling out a college because of cost, academic strength, and athletics but what about politics? A survey from The Art and Science Group, LLC, finds one in four students is ruling out a school because of the politics, policies, or legal situations in the states they’re in.

It’s a survey checking the pulse of today’s incoming college student.

“I think especially post-2016, we’ve seen a lot of increased efficacy among young voters,” said T.J. Smith, a college senior. “Although it wasn’t one of the biggest deciding factors, politics is pretty important.”

A generation so in tune with the political climate and notable headlines some will avoid a state altogether, like Taylor Adams.

“Students do take politics and university policy into consideration when they’re choosing where they want to go,” Adams said.

She’s a junior and Turning Point USA vice president at Clemson University, who’s intentionally going to college in the Palmetto State.

“If you’re not in an environment where diversity of thought is valued and where you can pursue your interest, then your degree isn’t going to be of any value to you,” she said.

The Connecticut native also agrees with many of the findings in recent survey. States ruled out by conservative-leaning students includes California and New York.

“If they paid me enough, but it would have to be a lot of money,” Smith said.

“What it really boils down to is are you willing to be friends with someone who has different beliefs than you? Are you willing to have those conversations,” added Kate Barrier, college sophomore.

Whereas states ruled out by liberal-leaning students include South Carolina and other states concentrated in the South and Midwest.

“I think it’s sad, but I think it’s really prevalent,” said Barrier. “I think it makes people really uncomfortable to be disagreed with or outnumbered.”

The survey also reveals the most common reasons for the location debate includes abortion and reproductive rights and LGBTQ+ laws. Additionally, a third of students out of the one in four are ruling out schools in their own state because of “politics or legal situations” they find “unacceptable.”

“I think it says that we need more diversity of thought on our (college and university) campuses,” Smith said.

South Carolina ACLU member and educator Cassie Owens Moore says the survey shows just how much younger Americans are politically engaged.

“You’ve got students on both sides who are saying this is important to me,” Owens Moore said. “There’s also young influencers who are really highlighting what’s going on politically and socially and there’s this rallying cry of not being the generation of your parents.”

Owens Moore also believes the report should serve as a lesson for politicians across the board.

“What the study is showing us is that (politicians) have to be more inclusive, they need a message that appeals to a more diverse group,” she said.

“I think when we have too much divisiveness and too much conflict, we often spend too much time fighting rather than accomplishing the objectives we to accomplish as a nation,” Smith added.

To read the survey in its entirety visit StudentPOLL: Volume 16 | Issue 1 | Art & Science Group (artsci.com)

