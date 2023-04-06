Coroner identifies man shot while turkey hunting in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said it is investigating a deadly hunting accident that occurred Wednesday evening.

According to SCDNR, two people were turkey hunting around 6 p.m. on Cliff Pitts Wildlife Management Road off of Highway 252 in Laurens County.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said the victim, 34-year-old Michael Calvin Keeler of Waterloo, died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

An autopsy will be performed Thursday morning.

This case is under investigation by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

