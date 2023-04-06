Coroner identifies man shot while turkey hunting in Laurens Co.

FILE — Two people walk into a wooded area on a hunting expedition in Minnesota.
FILE — Two people walk into a wooded area on a hunting expedition in Minnesota.(KEYC News Now Photo, File)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said it is investigating a deadly hunting accident that occurred Wednesday evening.

According to SCDNR, two people were turkey hunting around 6 p.m. on Cliff Pitts Wildlife Management Road off of Highway 252 in Laurens County.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said the victim, 34-year-old Michael Calvin Keeler of Waterloo, died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

An autopsy will be performed Thursday morning.

This case is under investigation by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Stay tuned for further updates.

MORE NEWS: Greenwood police arrest woman who set up armed bank robbery, 2 others

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI dive team in Anderson County
FBI agents working ‘ongoing case’ in Anderson County
Upstate deputy hurt after chase on I-85
Deputy injured after patrol car stolen during chase along I-85
Stores Opening
Haywood Mall announces new stores and restaurants coming to shopping center
South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.
Day care worker charged with rape of 3-year-old girl, authorities say
Coroner responds to crash in Greenville County
25-year-old motorcyclist dies after crashing into truck in Greenville County

Latest News

High Spirits Hospitality launches latest brand, Events at Judson Mill
Upstate event company opens up new venue at Judson Mill
Upstate deputy hurt after chase on I-85
Deputy injured after patrol car stolen during chase along I-85
Deputy injured after patrol car stolen during chase
Deputy injured after patrol car stolen during chase
Caddy Chris: Local ties to the Masters
Caddy Chris: Local ties to the Masters
Masters outfits for the family with Southern Tide
Masters outfits for the family with Southern Tide