Search underway after suspect allegedly steals deputy’s car during chase along I-85

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after a suspect allegedly stole a deputy’s car during a chase along I-85.

Deputies said the situation began when South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers began chasing a vehicle along I-85 South and requested assistance from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, both agencies chased the vehicle until the suspect eventually crashed into an 18-wheeler. However, when deputies got out to detain them, the suspect reportedly got into a deputy’s car and took off. Following this, the chase continued until the suspect crashed again near mile marker 1 in Oconee County and ran away on foot.

Currently, deputies are working with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, the Anderson Police Department and the Department of Natural Resources to try and find the suspect. Deputies added that their SWAT team and aviation team also responded to help.

