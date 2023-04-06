Southern Weaving set to open as community hub in Easley

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Textile mills are a part of the fabric of the history of the Upstate, and while many of those businesses are no longer operational, their presence is still felt.

“What we wanted to do is keep the history of Southern Weaving alive,” said Doodle Trail Properties Managing Partner Jim Wilson.

Wilson is part of the group that is transforming the old Southern Weaving Textile Mill in Easley.

“We do think of this as a community hub, and the reason for that is that we have so many different aspects,” he said.

Southern Weaving, as it will still be called, will have a venue space, outdoor amphitheater, indoor food hall, and multiple businesses.

The first two businesses are scheduled to open on April 8.

Kids Play and Cafe is an indoor playground that has a tiny town, a soft play structure, and rooms for parties.

“We want parents to be active with their children. I think we lose that a lot now with the technology, so we designed our playground where it is big enough for parents to get up and play,” said Owners Jennifer and Keith Baker.

The Gathered Collective is a space co-owners Morgan Lamb and Haley McCall want to be able to grow their photography in.

“Just to have events like bridal parties, baby showers, wedding showers, and just for photographers to gather and have a space to create,” said Lamb.

The rest of Southern Weaving is still under construction and is scheduled to be completed early next year.

Preserving the history of the building is also a priority during the process, from the old coal-fired boiler that greets people as they pull into the parking lot to the original flooring from part of the mill that lines some of the walls.

“The birth of something new, and to see that to me is really rewarding,” said Wilson.

