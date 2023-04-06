Tropical Grille opening restaurant near Travelers Rest

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tropical Grille, a locally-owned Cuban restaurant now operating more than a dozen locations in the Carolinas, is spreading to northern Greenville County.

Tropical Grille announced Thursday that the new location will open in the University Square shopping center on Old Buncombe Road near Poinsett Highway.

The shop was formerly occupied by Parsley and Mint Mediterranean Eatery, which is now marked as permanently closed.

