Tropical Grille opening restaurant near Travelers Rest

Tropical Grille operates more than a dozen locations in the Carolinas.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tropical Grille, a locally-owned Cuban restaurant now operating more than a dozen locations in the Carolinas, is spreading to northern Greenville County.

Tropical Grille announced Thursday that the new location will open in the University Square shopping center on Old Buncombe Road near Poinsett Highway.

The shop was formerly occupied by Parsley and Mint Mediterranean Eatery, which is now marked as permanently closed.

