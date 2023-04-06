Upstate teen named young marine of the year

Simpsonville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate teen has been named Division 3 Young Marine of the Year.

17-year-old Kollin Draper of Simpsonville is home schooled and already has a long list of accolades including Teen of the Year 2022, Elks Lodge; Nominee in the HSLDA Service Award Program; Baseball Upstate Eagles 2022 Homerun King; Greenville Hurricanes Basketball MVP and Most Improved.

“It’s taken me about five or six years to get this award,” said Draper. “It’s taken a lot of time to take all the tests, get all the requirements done, and got to different leadership schools.”

The Young Marines program is a national youth organization that promotes leadership and life skills through mentorship and community service. The non-profit educates both boys and girls eighth grade through high school graduation and promotes the mental, moral, and physical development of its members.

The program focuses on teaching the values of leadership, teamwork, and self-discipline so their members can live and promote a healthy drug free lifestyle. The program is in 40 states including the District of Columbia, and Japan with 5,700 youth and 2,100 adult members.

Draper is a member of the Young Marines program in Greenville, SC where he serves as a role model for other young marines. During his time he has volunteered in countless charity drives including Toys for Tots, Christmas tree off loads, and Wreaths Across America an important cause to him.

“My father was a Marine and it has definitely inspired me to not only honor him but all of our vets that have influenced my life even the ones I have never met.”

Although Draper isn’t sure if he wants to join the military after graduation he has pursued a career path in welding at Greenville Technical College. However, he knows that he can still join the military at any point if he chooses to.

Later this month, Draper will travel to Virginia to compete for the title of National Young Marine of the Year.

