WATCH LIVE: Governor speaks on Canton mill closure

CANTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will speak in Canton on Thursday afternoon regarding the closure of Pactiv Evergreen paper mill.

In March, Pactiv Evergreen confirmed they were closing the Canton mill as part of a companywide restructuring. The community and lawmakers have been outspoken about the sudden decision.

One lawmaker is calling for a federal investigation into stock trading by company executives days before the announcement.

Cooper will address the matter at 1:45 p.m. while at Pisgah High School.

