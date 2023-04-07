1,200+ customers without power in Greenville County

power outage generic
power outage generic(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy said crews are working to repair an outage in Greenville County that is impacting more than 1,200 customers.

People in the area said stores and traffic lights in the Cherrydale area were being impacted by the outage.

Duke Energy reports the outage was caused by “equipment going offline.” The current estimated time of restoration is 4 p.m.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theodore Montejo
Deputy injured after patrol car stolen during chase along I-85
Bob Jones University
Bob Jones University Board Chairman resigns days after president
FBI dive team in Anderson County
FBI agents working ‘ongoing case’ in Anderson County
Multiple parents speak at bond hearing for Janice Ruinard, who is accused of abusing multiple...
Emotional parents pack bond hearing for daycare worker accused of abuse
Man shot dead in turkey hunting accident
Coroner identifies man shot while turkey hunting in Laurens Co.

Latest News

Pin flags are seen during the first round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National...
Masters tournament evacuated due to weather
A special Easter celebration was held for babies in the NICU at Mission Hospital in Asheville.
NICU babies celebrate first Easter at Mission Hospital
A special Easter celebration was held for babies in the NICU at Mission Hospital in Asheville.
NICU babies celebrate first Easter
NICU babies celebrate their first Easter at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC.
NICU babies celebrate first Easter at Mission Hospital