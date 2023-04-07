1,200+ customers without power in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy said crews are working to repair an outage in Greenville County that is impacting more than 1,200 customers.

People in the area said stores and traffic lights in the Cherrydale area were being impacted by the outage.

Duke Energy reports the outage was caused by “equipment going offline.” The current estimated time of restoration is 4 p.m.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.