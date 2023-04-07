Bob Jones University Board Chairman resigns days after president

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bob Jones University announced that Board of Trustees Chairman Dr. John Lewis resigned from his position Thursday.

University President Dr. Steve Pettit released the following statement on Lewis’ resignation.

“Late this afternoon, I was notified that Bob Jones University Board of Trustees Chairman Dr. John Lewis has resigned from the Board of Trustees effective immediately.

He has served BJU for 32 years as a board member and seven years as chairman. His desire was to honor the mission and vision of BJU and he worked tirelessly to that end. During his tenure, the University secured regional accreditation through SACSCOC and regained our tax exemption.

I wish Dr. Lewis God’s best.”

According to school officials, Lewis’ resignation is effective immediately.

Last week Pettit announced that he also plans to resign from his position as University President at the end of the academic year.

