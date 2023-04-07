Bob Jones University President: ‘I can’t continue to serve if Board Chairman remains’

Bob Jones University
Bob Jones University(FOX Carolina)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A letter released by Bob Jones University reveals President Steve Pettit’s reason for resigning.

Pettit initially announced plans to resign as university president on March 30.

In the newly released letter from Pettit to BJU’s Board of Trustees, Pettit said he could not continue to serve as the President of Bob Jones University if Dr. John Lewis remained Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

“This is not a conclusion I have reached lightly. When the Board reelected me to another three-year term on November 17, 2022, the Trustees overwhelmingly affirmed and endorsed my leadership and the direction of the university. I believed that the vote showed that we were united in purpose and direction, and my team and I rolled up our sleeves and went to work with the same objectives that we have pursues during my entire tenure as President under the chairmanship of Larry Jackson and then John Lewis.

In the months that followed, I realized that the unity I had hoped for was not to be. In fact, the dysfunction within the Board’s leadership increased, and I have become even more deeply concerned over recent decisions of the Board Chairman, who appears to be committed to taking the university in a new and unknown direction. I have, therefore concluded it is not possible for me to remain as President of the university if Dr. Lewis remains chairman.”

Letter from President Steve Pettit to BJU Board of Trustees

Board of Trustees Chairman Dr. John Lewis resigned from his position on April 6, just days after Pettit’s announcement.

According to school officials, Lewis’ resignation was effective immediately.

