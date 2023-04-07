Clemson considers making changes to ‘the Hill’ at Memorial Stadium

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Athletics said officials are considering changing a section of Memorial Stadium to make things safer for fans attending the games.

Officials said these proposed changes would involve “the Hill,” the section where the team runs onto the field and many students stand to watch the game, with the goal of the changes being to make things safer and more comfortable for those standing on the Hill.

According to officials, while this project would change aspects of the Hill, the center of it would remain unchanged, and the team would be able to continue their tradition of running down the Hill.

Officials stated that the changes to the Hill would include adding new entries to the section and altering how steep the Hill is. They added that the Hill would remain sloped with grass but have a more comfortable slope and add new vantage points for those standing on it.

Officials said this proposed safety project is still being considered by campus safety personnel, athletics, student affairs and facilities. We will update this story as officials release new information.

