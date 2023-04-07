Clemson officials propose plan to make ‘The Hill’ at Memorial Stadium safer

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A big change could be on the way for Memorial Stadium in Clemson ahead of football season and university leaders say it’s all in an effort to make things safer for fans to enjoy the game.

The proposed changes would center around “the hill”.

The hill is where the football team runs onto the field surrounded by many students.

University leaders say the project would add new entries into the section while leaving the center the same for the Tigers to still be able to run down the hill.

As of now, the project is only up for consideration and no final approval has been given.

