Convicted murderer found hiding in trash can after escaping on way to courthouse, officials say

Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office found the escaped inmate they were searching for on Thursday morning. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – A convicted murderer who escaped custody while in route to a courthouse was found hiding in a trash can, according to officials.

Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office found Tyler Jackson on Thursday morning after he had escaped less than an hour before.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said Jackson, a convicted murderer who is considered dangerous, escaped while in route to the courthouse for his sentencing.

Jackson was found two blocks from the courthouse hiding in a garbage can, officials said. He was caught within 50 minutes of his escape.

Deputies, dogs, and a helicopter were called in to help find Jackson, Stassi said. A nearby school and business were put on lockdown until Jackson was caught.

Stassi said authorities are looking into what went wrong and how Jackson was able to escape. Stassi said Jackson got out of the transport vehicle and broke through a gate.

A jury found Jackson guilty last month of shooting and killing a man at a White Castle in 2018. His sentencing for second-degree murder has been delayed three days, and an additional charge has now been added for his escape, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Jones University
Bob Jones University Board Chairman resigns days after president
Theodore Montejo
Deputy injured after patrol car stolen during chase along I-85
Multiple parents speak at bond hearing for Janice Ruinard, who is accused of abusing multiple...
Emotional parents pack bond hearing for daycare worker accused of abuse
FBI dive team in Anderson County
FBI agents working ‘ongoing case’ in Anderson County
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore

Latest News

Patrons depart the course after trees blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the...
Storms bring down trees, bring play to halt at the Masters
Trees tumble as weather worsens at Masters
MASTERS LIVE BLOG: Updates for Friday, April 7, 2023
Layla Silvernail, 16, and Camille Quarles, 16.
2 suspects, including 12-year-old boy, arrested in triple homicide of Florida teens; 3rd suspect at large
One Greenville County church is making sure their neighborhood has access to fresh fruits and...
Local church feeding the community with help from Loaves and Fishes Greenville
One Greenville County church is making sure their neighborhood has access to fresh fruits and...
Feeding the community