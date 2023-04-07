Could Greenville’s skyline be changing? Design & Review Board considers 3 large-scale projects for downtown

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three large-scale projects that could shape Greenville’s skyline were on the agenda for Greenville’s Design and Review Board meeting Thursday night. Three new projects ranging from 10 to 19 stories.

The most talked about on the agenda was this building known as the “Gateway” on Church Street. Developers presented new renderings of the 245-unit apartment building with two towers. One tower is 16 stories the other is 7 stories. Designers have future plans to also create a public plaza that connects to the Beattie Place bridge, for a nicer walk to the arena. The DRB was concerned about the front facade of the tall tower—so they deferred it for more discussion.

“The arena has been open for almost 25 years and this property has been vacant for 25 years. It’s exciting to think about a more engaging entryway into the arena,” said Beth Paul, the General Manager of the Bon Secour Wellness Arena.

Also, despite consistent pushback from a few West End residents, the DRB also approved the massing and size of an 11-story apartment and hotel project on Rhett Street. This project was deferred a few times, but this time, developers came back with changes like a wider distance between the sidewalk and the road. The board approved it.

“The character of our city will continue to look more and more like Charlotte every day. this is sad for us, but clearly not in our power to change,” said Pat Dilger, and West End resident as she spoke in opposition to the project.

Lastly, the DRB gave final approval to a 19-story tower proposal on College Street. It’s 264 apartments, offices, and retail spaces with a parking deck. No one spoke out in favor or against it during the meeting.

The “Gateway” project will come back to the board for discussion likely in June. In the meantime, the designers will work with board members to talk through their concerns and figure out solutions.

