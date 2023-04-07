Deputies looking for missing woman in Belton
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the look out for a missing woman out of Belton.
Deputies said Charlotte Goodjoines was last heard from on Monday at her home along Calhoun Road.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Goodjoines may be ina a 2008 maroon Honda Accord with SC tag: SZI108.
If you know the where Charlotte Goodjoines is, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 864-260-4444.
