Deputies looking for missing woman in Belton

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the look out for a missing woman out of Belton.

Deputies said Charlotte Goodjoines was last heard from on Monday at her home along Calhoun Road.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Goodjoines may be ina a 2008 maroon Honda Accord with SC tag: SZI108.

If you know the where Charlotte Goodjoines is, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 864-260-4444.

