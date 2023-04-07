Local church feeding the community with help from Loaves and Fishes Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One Greenville County church is making sure their neighborhood has access to fresh fruits and vegetables, handing out food boxes to those in need.

Inglesia Jesus El Rey on E. North St. packs roughly 80 food boxes every Friday. Among the team of twelve is husband and wife Irma and Roberto Moran. The founders of Panes Y Peces food bank.

“We call it dream because pastor Manuel, he always had that dream to help the community so we started this ministry, just inner.” Said Irma Moran, “just for the people in the church, the people in the congregation they bring the food, we say okay you can bring, beans, sugar, salt...”

In 20-13, the church decided to expand there mission, opening its doors wide. Partnering with Loaves and Fishes Greenville. To reach the community and surrounding neighborhood.

Moran said, “It makes me feel like we are serving, we are giving a service to the community. To the families that are in need we are here for them, and they know if they need it, they calling us.”

She said food education is also important. According to the United State Census, 10% of Greenville County is Hispanic. Sometimes people are unsure of how to cook certain foods within the boxes.

“That is something that I say in Spanish culture, it reeducates us in how to eat because most of the vegetables we receive, we did not know how to cook so like I always say taste it,” Moran said.

Rain or shine, food boxes are passed out every Friday starting at 2 p.m.

