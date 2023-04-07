Masters tournament resumes after weather evacuation

Pin flags are seen during the first round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National...
Pin flags are seen during the first round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 6, 2023.(Kohjiro Kinno | Kohjiro Kinno/Augusta National)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament was put on hold Friday afternoon due to storms.

Augusta National Golf Club had to suspend play shortly after 3 p.m. and evacuate the grounds due to weather conditions. The second round resumed at 3:28 p.m.

Weather warning signs are posted on the grounds.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

