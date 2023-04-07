Masters tournament resumes after weather evacuation

AUGUSTA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament was put on hold Friday afternoon due to storms.

Augusta National Golf Club had to suspend play shortly after 3 p.m. and evacuate the grounds due to weather conditions. The second round resumed at 3:28 p.m.

Weather warning signs are posted on the grounds.

