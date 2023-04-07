NC Strawberry Festival to hold 90th celebration

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Strawberry Festival is hold its 90th celebration with events from late April until the first Saturday of May.

On April 22 at the Chadbourn Depot Museum from 7-10 p.m., there will be wine tasting, a grazing table with strawberry jam and jelly, and a DJ. Tickets are $30 per person, or you can sponsor the event and get two tickets for $100.

Kids will also be able to enjoy the new Strawberry Jam event on April 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Strawberry Festival Grounds for free. Activities include meeting Flimsy the Clown, carnival games, a dunking booth, food and drinks, and entertainment.

The festival’s opening ceremonies will be held on May 2 at 5 p.m. with the Chicken Bog Fundraiser at the corner of Brown St and Strawberry Blvd. Tickets for the fundraiser are $8, and entertainment from Carl Brunson and Blackwater Band will be free. Strawberry shortcakes will also be available for purchase.

The Evening of Strawberry Encounters will begin on May 5 at 6 p.m. at the CPHC Family Life Center. The $30 tickets include a steak dinner and fellowship. You can also sponsor the event for $100 with one ticket and $150 with two tickets.

May 6 kicks off the 2nd Annual NC Strawberry Festival Car Show presented by The Racing Brotherhood Foundation, which is located diagonally across Brown St from the Festival Grounds.

After that at 2 p.m. The North Carolina Strawberry Festival Parade begins. The parade will feature floats, marching bands, clowns, beauty queens, dignitaries, and more. Following the parade will be live entertainment and a Strawberry Seed Spitting Contest on the Festival Grounds.

Special guests will include Parade Marshall G.W. Stanley, Miss NC Karolyn Martin, and Miss Chadbourn 1949 Rose Abolila Crawford.

For more information and contacts, visit their website here.

