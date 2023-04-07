NICU babies celebrate first Easter at Mission Hospital

Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Mission Hospital in Asheville had an Easter celebration brought to them.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Some of North Carolina’s littlest residents celebrated their first Easter this week.

Mission Hospital said Preemies of the Carolinas, a group that provides support for families with NICU babies, gave onesies, books, stuffed peeps and Easter bunnies to the hospital.

Families were able to capture precious pictures to share with loved ones while they wait for their newborns to be released from the hospital.

