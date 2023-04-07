Officials warn of scammer pretending to be Upstate sheriff’s office employee

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County officials are warning the community of a scam.

According to officials, someone is calling residents and pretending to be with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller will tell the person on the other end of the phone that they failed to appear at grand jury and need to send money to avoid being arrested.

A report filed said one targeted victim was told his wife had three warrants for her arrest for not appearing in court which consisted of warrant for failure to appear, warrant for contempt for court and warrant for civil obedience. The victim was told his wiffe could avoid arrest if they sent the caller $3,000.

The victim purchased a Bitcoin purchase voucher for $2,893 and then was instructed to mail it to an address on Government Drive in Spartanburg, according to the report. The victim realized after the fact that it was a scam and called law enforcement.

“We would never do something like this,” county officials said.

