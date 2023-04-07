Pickens woman honored with Pinnacle Citizen Award

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Walking around Pickens, you’d be hard-pressed to meet somebody who doesn’t know Tammy Anthony.

“She completely embodies the attitude of Pickens County in general,” said Pickens County Emergency Services Director Billy Gibson.

On Monday, Anthony became the first citizen in Pickens County to receive the Pinnacle Citizen Award, the highest award presented by the county to citizens for service to the community.

“I’m thankful. Thankful that the community appreciates what I do, but there’s a lot of people behind the scenes that deserve credit as well,” she said.

Anthony was nominated by four people, who all separately sent in their nominations.

When she’s not at her restaurant, Heidi’s Dog House, she spends her time volunteering as a softball coach, setting up toy drives, cooking holiday meals for those in need, and much more.

“My siblings and I always grew up with wonderful parents that always gave to our community, and they taught us at a very young age that it’s always better to give back,” said Anthony.

She is also a big supporter of first responders and caters food for them during large scenes, such as the Pinnacle Mountain fire in 2016 where she volunteered for nearly four straight weeks.

“When you have somebody like that that you can just make one phone call, and you know that that part of it’s handled. Something just as simple as fixing a meal is huge for our folks,” said Gibson.

Anthony has called Pickens County home since she was eleven years old, and even without the awards and recognition giving back is in her DNA.

“My dad used to say when we were little, giving to one person is infectious, giving to two people is an epidemic. We already had a horrible epidemic. Let’s have a positive epidemic,” she said.

For more information on the award or how to nominate someone, click here.

