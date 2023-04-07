Police investigating false report of armed individuals on Clemson’s campus

Clemson University
Clemson University(FOX Carolina News)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson University Police Department said officers are investigating false reports that indicated that armed individuals were near Cooper Library and Cribb Hall earlier tonight.

Officers said they investigated the reports and determined everything was normal and clear in both areas.

According to officers, they are investigating the origin of the calls. They added that they believe the reports were someone using harassment tactics to deceive emergency services.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI dive team in Anderson County
FBI agents working ‘ongoing case’ in Anderson County
Theodore Montejo
Deputy injured after patrol car stolen during chase along I-85
Stores Opening
Haywood Mall announces new stores and restaurants coming to shopping center
South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.
Day care worker charged with rape of 3-year-old girl, authorities say
Coroner responds to crash in Greenville County
25-year-old motorcyclist dies after crashing into truck in Greenville County

Latest News

Anderson County chase suspect appears before judge
Anderson County chase suspect appears before judge
Nikki Haley holds campaign rally in Lexington County
Nikki Haley holds campaign rally in Lexington County
Bond set for former daycare worker accused of abuse
Bond set for former daycare worker accused of abuse
Chairman of Board of Trustees leaving Bob Jones University
Chairman of Board of Trustees leaving Bob Jones University