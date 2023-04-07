Police investigating false report of armed individuals on Clemson’s campus

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson University Police Department said officers are investigating false reports that indicated that armed individuals were near Cooper Library and Cribb Hall earlier tonight.

Officers said they investigated the reports and determined everything was normal and clear in both areas.

According to officers, they are investigating the origin of the calls. They added that they believe the reports were someone using harassment tactics to deceive emergency services.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.