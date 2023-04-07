Spartanburg woman accused of submitting false medical documents for tax purposes

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue announced that a Spartanburg County woman is facing multiple tax-related offenses for allegedly submitting false medical documents.

Arrest warrants showed that 51-year-old Shelley Rochester of Pacolet was charged with eight counts of assisting in the preparation of false returns, six counts of tax evasion, and one count of furnishing false tax statements.

Officials said Rochester reportedly submitted a total of $475,721 in fraudulent medical deductions from 2016 to 2021.

According to officials, the taxpayers who had their returns prepared by Rochester did not know about the fraudulent returns and did not consent to them. They added that she owes the state a total of $23,263 in taxes.

Rochester was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where she is a bond hearing.

