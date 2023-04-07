Suspect charged for 2020 shooting that killed Oconee Co. man

Larry Henderson
Larry Henderson(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect was recently charged for a shooting that killed one person in 2020.

Deputies said 23-year-old Larry Henderson of Gaffney was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime for the shooting.

According to deputies, on August 30, 2020, crews responded to Qualls Hill Drive at around 2:25 p.m. after someone reported the shooting. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim dead suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as 63-year-old Roger Qualls.

Deputies stated that, through their investigation, they determined that Henderson allegedly shot Qualls multiple times with a small caliber pistol.

Henderson was taken into custody on June 16, 2021, in Cherokee County for unrelated charges, and arrest warrants against him for the murder were obtained the same day. He was transported from the Cherokee County Detention Center to the Oconee County Detention Center earlier today.

Deputies said they are continuing to investigate this case, despite taking Henderson into custody.

