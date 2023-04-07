Upstate teen had ‘large amount’ of child sex abuse material, officials say

Camden Douglas
Camden Douglas(Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Investigators said a 19-year-old man in Anderson County was found with a “large amount” of child pornography.

Camden Douglas is charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received several cyber tips and the investigation was launched in February. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security and the Attorney General’s Office all assisted with the case.

Douglas was arrested on Tuesday after a search warrant was executed at his home on Travis Lane. Investigators said he also distributed child sex abuse material.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theodore Montejo
Deputy injured after patrol car stolen during chase along I-85
Bob Jones University
Bob Jones University Board Chairman resigns days after president
FBI dive team in Anderson County
FBI agents working ‘ongoing case’ in Anderson County
Multiple parents speak at bond hearing for Janice Ruinard, who is accused of abusing multiple...
Emotional parents pack bond hearing for daycare worker accused of abuse
Man shot dead in turkey hunting accident
Coroner identifies man shot while turkey hunting in Laurens Co.

Latest News

Masters party with Madam Fiesta
Masters party with Madam Fiesta
Charlotte Goodjoines
Deputies looking for missing woman in Belton
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Officials warn of scammer pretending to be Upstate sheriff’s office employee
Crosses at sunset
The Easter story