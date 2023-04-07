Upstate teen had ‘large amount’ of child sex abuse material, officials say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Investigators said a 19-year-old man in Anderson County was found with a “large amount” of child pornography.

Camden Douglas is charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received several cyber tips and the investigation was launched in February. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security and the Attorney General’s Office all assisted with the case.

Douglas was arrested on Tuesday after a search warrant was executed at his home on Travis Lane. Investigators said he also distributed child sex abuse material.

The case remains under investigation.

