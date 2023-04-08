Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for missing teen

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a missing teen who was last seen getting into an unknown vehicle.

Deputies say 15-year-old Robert Featherston was last seen getting into an unknown truck while wearing a red hoodie.

Deputies say Featherston is around 6′2 and weighs 141 lbs.

If you know anything - contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.