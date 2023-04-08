Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for missing teen

Robert Featherston
Robert Featherston(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a missing teen who was last seen getting into an unknown vehicle.

Deputies say 15-year-old Robert Featherston was last seen getting into an unknown truck while wearing a red hoodie.

Deputies say Featherston is around 6′2 and weighs 141 lbs.

If you know anything - contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Jones University
Bob Jones University Board Chairman resigns days after president
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
High winds knock down trees in the Upstate
Downed trees, power outages reported in Upstate during storm
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Coroner: Man dies in overnight crash in Spartanburg

Latest News

Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department confirms there was a shooting on the...
5 of 6 Isle of Palms shooting victims released from hospital, city says
Representatives voted unanimously on Wednesday to get rid of the so-called “period tax”.
South Carolina House OKs tax cut on feminine hygiene items
The 'Heart Walk' was a fundraiser for Dahlia Morris, a four-month-old in need of a heart...
Community holds ‘Heart Walk’ in honor of baby needing heart transplant
The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach announced its Fireball’s two-year anniversary at the...
Dog spends 730 days at North Myrtle Beach shelter waiting for loving home