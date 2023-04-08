Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for missing teen
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a missing teen who was last seen getting into an unknown vehicle.
Deputies say 15-year-old Robert Featherston was last seen getting into an unknown truck while wearing a red hoodie.
Deputies say Featherston is around 6′2 and weighs 141 lbs.
If you know anything - contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
