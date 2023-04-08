Community holds ‘Heart Walk’ in honor of baby needing heart transplant

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Despite the rain Saturday, people gathered to walk in honor of a baby in need of a heart transplant.

The ‘Heart Walk’ Saturday started at North Brunswick High School and went through Founder’s Park in honor of Dahlia Morris, a four-month-old baby who was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy in February.

“We are so thankful because it is a rainy day, it’s cold, but people still felt the need to come out and support Dahlia,” Dahlia’s grandmother Angelina Bernard said.

Dilated cardiomyopathy causes the heart to become enlarged. Dahlia is in need of a heart transplant in order to survive and was placed on the United Network of Organ Sharing as a heart transplant candidate.

Most people walked a 5k, or 3.1 miles, to raise awareness and funds for Dahlia. Her grandfather walked a 10k, more than six miles, in the rain in honor of her.

People who were not able to attend were encouraged to participate virtually as well.

Bernard said she’s grateful to everyone who has reached out to offer support and prayers over the last couple of months.

“Friends, family members, and people that we don’t even know, they’ve reached out to us through social media and have been praying for us,” she said. “That’s what we have said to people, you know, money is great, but prayers are everything.”

All the funds raised will go toward helping with hospital expenses.

