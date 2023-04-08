Coroner: Man dies in overnight crash in Spartanburg

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a Toyota Sequoia head-on.(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a man has died following an overnight crash on Saturday.

The coroner said they were called to a crash on Southport Road at approximately 4:20 a.m.

The driver was identified as 28-year Zacquri Morrow of Wellford.

According to the coroner Morrow was the only person in the car at the time.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

