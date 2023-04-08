Coroner: Man dies in overnight crash in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a man has died following an overnight crash on Saturday.

The coroner said they were called to a crash on Southport Road at approximately 4:20 a.m.

The driver was identified as 28-year Zacquri Morrow of Wellford.

According to the coroner Morrow was the only person in the car at the time.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

