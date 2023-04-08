Deputies searching for missing woman from Oconee County
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Michele Elgin, a 40-year-old who went missing on Tuesday, April 4.
Deputies said Michele was last seen walking away from the Timberlake One area wearing blue jeans and a white shirt. They added that her hair was dyed pink.
Deputies described Elgin as around 5 feet 7 inches tall and 180 pounds.
According to deputies, Elgin has some health-related problems.
Anyone with information regarding Elgin is asked to call 911 immediately. People can also submit anonymous tips through Crimestoppers at www.oconeesccrimestoppers.com.
