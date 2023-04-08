Dozens of dead sea turtles found along Mississippi Gulf Coast

While stranding experts say it’s normal to find carcasses this time of year, the number is reportedly higher than usual.
By Lauren Martinez and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Dozens of dead sea turtles have washed ashore on parts of the Gulf Coast, according to the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies.

While stranding experts say it’s normal to find carcasses this time of year, the number is reportedly higher than usual.

Since April 1, 34 have been reported along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, WLOX reports.

“Once we receive a report about a stranded sea turtle, we mobilize our team here and we go out,” Institute for Marine Mammal Studies stranding coordinator Theresa Madrigal said. “What we do is collect photographs and basic data on the animal. We are looking at the scene basically like a crime scene.”

Madrigal says the number is above average for a single week. Each stranding season, the institute finds approximately 60 carcasses between February and the end of summer.

“There’s a lot of potentials that could be causing that, in particular, the winds,” Madrigal said. “The winds have been pretty high the last few days in the direction to push carcasses on shore.”

IMMS identified the majority of the turtles as Kemp’s ridley sea turtles.

“They are the most endangered species in the world,” Madrigal said. “They are native only to the Gulf of Mexico. They have a very small nesting range. Across all species of sea turtles, the estimation is only 1 in 1,000 hatchlings will make it to be an adult to reproduce”

Throughout the next few weeks, IMMS will work with state and federal partners to conduct what are called necropsies.

“Those are basically animal autopsies where we will look internally at the animals, all their organs and everything as well as collecting samples to be sent off for histopathology testing,” Madrigal said.

IMMS does not have a time estimate as to when they will know the cause of the deaths. Testing will continue for a few more weeks and possibly expand to months depending on the findings.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Jones University
Bob Jones University Board Chairman resigns days after president
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
High winds knock down trees in the Upstate
Downed trees, power outages reported in Upstate during storm
Multiple parents speak at bond hearing for Janice Ruinard, who is accused of abusing multiple...
Emotional parents pack bond hearing for daycare worker accused of abuse

Latest News

Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department confirms there was a shooting on the...
2 arrests made following IOP beach shooting, City Council to hold emergency meeting
The recommendation made by Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo last fall ran counter to the...
Report: Florida officials cut key data from vaccine study
Maternity wards are closing across the country, which is forcing expectant mothers to hit the...
Report: Maternity wards are closing across the country
Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the 16th hole during the weather delayed second round of the...
Tiger Woods makes 23rd straight cut
Boil water advisory remains
Boil water advisory lifted in Spartanburg