Easley’s Good Vibes Juice Bar is just one in thousands of businesses started during the pandemic

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - During an era marked by shutdowns and supply chain issues, many businesses struggle to keep their doors open. But in the years after, some businesses are thriving. A local juice bar got its start which reflects what data shows is a small business boom across the country. Back in the Fall, Julian Earl and his wife opened the doors to their Good Vibes Juice Bar.

“We serve cold-pressed juices, smoothies, acai bowls, and gourmet toast,” said Earl.

It began as a thought after he noticed a need for healthier options in Easley.

“In order to get any like healthier food options or cold pressed juice, we had to drive you know, 20 plus 30 minutes to you know to another location,” said Earl.

Fast forward to now, they are in their first brick-and-mortar store.

“It’s a fun and challenging venture for me,” said Earl.

The businesses actually started in the Earl’s kitchen at home during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“We were kinda in the house and you know kind of wanting to do some healthier eating,” he said.

So they bought apples, oranges, watermelons– studied recipes, and made their own.

“I don’t know if you’ve ever juiced before but juicing is it’s a very very messy process,” Earl explained.

Good Vibes Juice Bar is not the only pandemic-era new business. National census data shows over the last two years the number of new small businesses has steadily increased. Prior to the pandemic, there would be about 300,000 applications filed a month. Since August 2020—it’s averaged 400,000 each month.

“During that time you know, you know your creativity is flowing you know, you’re also able to push yourself to see how far you can go,” said Earl.

Those trends have continued into 2023, entrepreneurship has continued to boom.

“Just get started. you know, I think that’s the toughest thing,” said Earl, giving advice to aspiring entrepreneurs.

