First Alert Weather Day for chilly rain

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rain clears out this evening making way for a beautiful Easter Sunday.

First Alert Headlines

Rain clears out Saturday evening

Sun returns for Easter, but still breezy

Drier and warming next week

Rain clears out Saturday evening from northwest to southeast. Expect the last of the rain to moves out of the Upstate by midnight with a return to partly cloudy skies by sunrise. Fortunately, things are much improved for Easter Sunday. Aside from a few morning clouds, look for a mainly sunny sky. Temperatures are much cooler than normal, but it’s a big improvement over the 40s from Saturday. You should have a much better time doing an Easter morning egg hunt or trip to mass, just make sure that everyone is dressed warmly. Temperatures start in the 30s, heading for the mid 50s to low 60s in the afternoon.

Cold rain Saturday, dry and cool Sunday (Fox Carolina)

We work back toward warmer weather next week. Mostly sunny skies are on tap Monday through Wednesday, with highs climbing back toward the 70s by mid week. Our next rain chance comes Thursday night into Friday giving us a relatively quiet week ahead.

Dry and gradually warming next week (Fox Carolina)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.