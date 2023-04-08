First Alert Weather Day for chilly rain

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day with widespread rain and cold temperatures expected. Conditions will improve for Easter Sunday
By Chrissy Kohler
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rain clears out this evening making way for a beautiful Easter Sunday.

First Alert Headlines

  • Rain clears out Saturday evening
  • Sun returns for Easter, but still breezy
  • Drier and warming next week

Download the First Alert Weather app for custom alerts.

Rain clears out Saturday evening from northwest to southeast. Expect the last of the rain to moves out of the Upstate by midnight with a return to partly cloudy skies by sunrise. Fortunately, things are much improved for Easter Sunday. Aside from a few morning clouds, look for a mainly sunny sky. Temperatures are much cooler than normal, but it’s a big improvement over the 40s from Saturday. You should have a much better time doing an Easter morning egg hunt or trip to mass, just make sure that everyone is dressed warmly. Temperatures start in the 30s, heading for the mid 50s to low 60s in the afternoon.

Cold rain Saturday, dry and cool Sunday
Cold rain Saturday, dry and cool Sunday(Fox Carolina)

We work back toward warmer weather next week. Mostly sunny skies are on tap Monday through Wednesday, with highs climbing back toward the 70s by mid week. Our next rain chance comes Thursday night into Friday giving us a relatively quiet week ahead.

Dry and gradually warming next week
Dry and gradually warming next week(Fox Carolina)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Jones University
Bob Jones University Board Chairman resigns days after president
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
High winds knock down trees in the Upstate
Downed trees, power outages reported in Upstate during storm
Multiple parents speak at bond hearing for Janice Ruinard, who is accused of abusing multiple...
Emotional parents pack bond hearing for daycare worker accused of abuse

Latest News

Cold rain during the day Saturday, sun returns for Easter Sunday
Cold rain during the day Saturday, sun returns for Easter Sunday
Cold rain all day Saturday
First Alert Weather Day Saturday for chilly rain, heavy at times
Weather @ 6PM
Weather @ 6PM
First Alert Weather Days Friday & Saturday for chilly rain, heavy at times
First Alert Weather Days Friday & Saturday for chilly rain, heavy at times