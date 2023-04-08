Road leading to Clemson shut down due to large downed tree

Downed tree in Pendleton
Downed tree in Pendleton(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A road has been shut down in Pickens County due to a large tree that has fallen into the road way.

The tree is blocking North Mechanic Street or Highway 28 in Pendleton. This is right near Pendleton Place Antiques before you enter downtown.

Both ways are shut down where the road connects Pendleton and Clemson.

Stay tuned for further updates.

