Semper Fi Barn provides ‘recognition and retreat’ for 102-year-old WWII veteran and others

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was a volatile time in our nation’s history. During World War II all “able bodied men” age 18 to 64 were required to register for the draft in response to the war. Approximately, 16 million Americans would serve in the world’s costliest war, but how should their contributions be honored and preserved?

Ralph D. Conte is much more than just a photographer. He’s also a camera connoisseur.

“When you look at a picture it has to tell you something,” Conte said.

He’s also the man you see a decades old black and white picture, a 102-year-old veteran whose story on the other side of the camera is one in the history books.

“I wasn’t concerned until I got the letter,” he said.

Conte was working in manufacturing in New Jersey in 1942, when he got a draft card to serve as an Army infantryman.

“If you had seen the bodies that I have seen stacked 10, 15 feet high with the top over them covered as you’re walking by, and they tell you look straight ahead, don’t look,” he said. “You have no idea how many dead bodies I’ve seen.”

The then corporal was an infantryman in the 301st Infantry Regiment, who trained for over a year-and-a-half before being shipped to Normandy. When he arrived, he quickly realized why it was needed.

“Landing in Utah Beach, I didn’t know who to shoot at when it’s 3 in the morning. They were bombing us like hell,” he said.

Americans and Allied Forces were invading German-occupied France. Conte says he lived in a foxhole for two weeks, and the enemy had a hard time accepting defeat. He was hit by shrapnel in Sept. 1944, 14 days after being on the frontlines.

“I had the phone like this and the and the shrapnel went between my head and my phone and it cut my arm open,” he said.

Conte was wounded, but this was war.

“The First Sergeant was looking for me and he found me,” Conte said. “He threw a gun at me and he said you can still shoot with one hand and he sent me out.”

The war wouldn’t end for over another year, and Conte served in four other battles and campaigns in Europe. He also witnessed many less discussed losses.

“We did have suicides during the war. They just couldn’t take it anymore,” he said.

Before leaving Europe, Conte was responsible for capturing 18 enemy forces, but the Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient doesn’t consider himself a self-promoter.

“You have to earn freedom, and we earned freedom by going over there,” he said.

In honor of Conte’s contributions, a ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on April 10 at Semper Fi Barn in Central, SC. Opened Memorial Day 2022, Semper Fi Barn is a retreat that honors and remembers the region’s veterans.

“It is a veteran’s retreat that allows veterans, their families, and friends to relax, remember, and restore themselves,” said Tom von Kaenel, Semper Fi Barn president and cofounder in a statement. “It also has the role of educating the local community and honoring and remembering the veterans of loved ones -- both living veterans and those that have passed on.”

So far, 1,500 dog tags chime. On Monday, Contee will receive a replacement set he lost in 1946, another will hang on the Remembrance Ceiling which honors and remembers both living and veterans who have passed on.

“We have an ongoing project to remember all the Fallen from Iraq and Afghanistan as well as living veterans from that period,” von Kaenel said. “Veterans who have died by suicide are also eligible to be honored.”

“I was a lucky guy,” added Contee.

A veteran who knows full well that every picture has a story to tell.

“I never dreamed that I would have been in the Army (or headed to war) at 21-years-old,” he said.

Anyone wishing to nominate their relative for honor at Semper Fi Barn can obtain a nomination form by email, semperfibarn@gmail.com

Semper Fi Barn asks for evidence of military service (DD Form 214) that shows dates of service and type of discharge (e.g., Honorable Discharge). They also ask that the nominating relative confirms that the nominee has no outstanding or former felony convictions. Semper Fi Barn is a non-profit charity run by volunteers. The Barn belongs to all veterans who served honorable and were good citizens, and will be a permanent memorial to the fidelity, valor, and love of veterans, their friends, and family to their comrades, their country, and its citizens. To learn more visit https://www.semperfibarn.org/

